President McMahan Says Hate will Not Be Tolerated at EWU

Message sent to EWU campus community on April 13, 2023

Dear campus community,

As Diversity & Inclusion Week approaches, this is an important reminder that this community will not tolerate discriminatory behavior or other intolerant acts at Eastern Washington University. Incidents meant to denigrate students, faculty or staff go against our very mission of providing opportunities for personal transformation. We value respect, integrity, and honor toward others; we do not condone hateful or bias language or behaviors. This week is a reminder to us all, we celebrate diversity and work daily toward creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for all students, faculty, and staff to succeed and thrive. Hate is not welcome here.

EWU’s police department is actively investigating hateful graffiti found in the dance studio. If anyone has information about who may have been involved, please contact Detective Schmitter immediately at 509-359-7676.

In gratitude,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President