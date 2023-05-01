On the Clock: EWU Joins TikTok!

We’re excited to announce the launch of EWU’s official TikTok account on Wednesday, Sept. 6!

This platform offers a unique opportunity to connect with prospective and current students in a fun and engaging way. Follow the account for short-form videos showcasing what makes EWU such an exceptional place!

For the first time, EWU students will be directly involved in social media content creation, providing a student perspective on university life. The tech-savvy Student Communication Team with Enrollment Services will pitch and create a majority of the university’s TikTok content. With their involvement, EWU’s TikTok account will be a powerful “peer-to-peer” recruiting tool.

Prospective and current students, particularly Gen Z students, are the target audience for our new platform. According to a 2022 Pew Research study, two-thirds of teenagers in the US use TikTok, typically spending several hours per day on the app. The students have already arrived, and it’s time we join them!

By maintaining a presence on this platform, the Student Communication Team will connect with prospective students early in their college search journey, providing them with a behind-the-scenes look at EWU life.

Why TikTok? The platform stands out from other social media platforms due to its unique tone and style, which encourages informal and authentic content. EWU’s account will embrace this authenticity, giving our audience a fun and personal view of college life. Student content creators will be encouraged to utilize their humor and creativity. Expect trends, challenges and fun!