May Happenings

Asian American- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is the national recognition of Asian American – Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In addition to an array of offerings to enlighten you for AA-NH/PI Heritage Month, there are a variety of diversity events on campus this month brought to you by campus partners that offer great learning opportunities.



AA-NH/PI Heritage Month

Email Us Nominations for the Student DEI Advisory Council

If you know students who should have voice on campus, we are looking for nominations for the Student Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council in conjunction with ASEWU. We are interested in having continuous conversations with students about how we can best serve them and create the most inclusive campus. This is a paid opportunity for students to meet monthly, enjoy refreshments with the Office for

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and also have quarterly meetings with a member of the executive leadership team.

We will pay the student $50 per meeting they attend. If they will be a full-time student in academic year 2024-25, please encourage them to apply. This is a great opportunity to have voice, partner in advocacy, and make the university the best it can be. Students can apply now through the end of spring quarter, Friday, June 28, 2024. Students apply HERE.



To nominate a student or for any questions regarding the Student Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council, please contact Kim Davis at 509.359.6874 or at kdavis2@ewu.edu.



Last Month to Apply- BOT Diversity Initiative Grant Applications

This is the last month to submit applications for the BOT Diversity Initiative Grants which will be awarded in AY 2023-24. The deadline for submitting grant applications is May 31, 2023.

The Board of Trustees’ Diversity Initiative provides funding for promising and high quality faculty, staff, and student projects, including

research, that promote diversity and inclusion at Eastern Washington University.

Faculty, staff, and students at Eastern Washington University are eligible to apply for funding. Student applicants must be affiliated with a campus department, club, or ASEWU. Please see details HERE.

For any questions regarding the BOT Diversity Initiative Grant, please contact Kim Davis in the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at 509.359.6874 or at kdavis2@ewu.edu.

May 17 Search Advocates Training

Faculty have been the trailblazers for the Search Advocates program. We have placed faculty Search Advocates on all full-time faculty searches since fall 2023. In fall 2024, full-time searches for all employee types will require a Search Advocate.

We are getting a ton of requests for search advocates on lecturer positions. We would like to request more lecturers and senior lecturers to serve on those searches that are not for tenure-track positions. We prefer that faculty serve as a Search Advocate only once per year, which means we need more faculty to participate.

If you or a colleague you know are interested in becoming a Search Advocate, we are recruiting all employee types. The next one-day Search Advocates workshop is Friday, May 17, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Meals are provided, and it is a comfortable and engaging environment for learning. Please contact Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu for more information and to register.



Please see our website for additional information:

https://inside.ewu.edu/diversityandinclusion/search-advocates/



Easily Complete Required DEI and Anti-Racism Training

All employees, including part-time and student employees, are required to complete DEI and Anti-Racism Training.



Upcoming opportunities to complete required training:



1) Online Get Inclusive

DEI for the Workplace (60-75 minutes) HERE. Just block an hour on your schedule, and complete this very informative and helpful online training.

2) Policy Workshop- Title IX, Hazing, DEI & Ethics

In-Person DEI Workshop takes place 10am-11am

Wednesday, May 8

9 a.m. – noon

Tawanka 215 B/C



If you have questions about whether or not you have completed training,

please email Stephanie Bradley at sbradley5@ewu.edu.

May 4 Lu’au 2024: Roots of the Pacific

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Club: Lu’au 2024- Roots of the Pacific

Saturday, May 4

Doors open at 3 p.m.

EWU Pavilion Reese Courts



Ticket Information: EWU students $15 per ticket and Community Members $25 per ticket; tickets can be purchased HERE.



May 5 National Day of Awareness:

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women/Persons

National Day of Awareness:

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women/ Persons

Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

EWU PUB NCR

For more details, see the full schedule: HERE



May 9 Lavender Graduation

15th Annual Lavender Graduation

Thursday, May 9

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hargreaves Reading room



Hosted by the EWU Pride Center.



Come and support students graduating from around the region.



For questions please contact Maggie Harty, Student Equity and Belonging Coordinator at: mharty@ewu.edu or (509) 359-7870.

May 15 Diversity Essentials: How Can We Better Support Our Asian/Asian-American Students

Diversity Essentials: How Can We Better Support Our Asian/Asian-American Students



Thursday, May 15, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

EWU Faculty Commons

This workshop will be facilitated by Pui-Yan Lam, Professor of Sociology and Justice Studies at EWU. In this workshop, we will take an intersectional approach to look at the complex and diverse Asian American populations, learn about identity development among Asian American students, and discuss strategies to help address common challenges faced by Asian American students.

Registration/Zoom Information: https://ewu.zoom.us/j/946-8336002

For more information, please contact Dr. Pui-Yan Lam at plam@ewu.edu



May 18 Black Student Union Ball

EWU Black Student Union Presents:

The Black Student Union Ball

Soul Train: A Soulful Journey through Motown



Saturday, May 18

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

EWU PUB NCR



Attire: 70’s Formal Wear

Limited seating! Although this is a free entry for EWU students, you must pick up your tickets in advance.

EWU Faculty, Staff & Community Members pay only $12. Tickets available HERE.



Contact EWU BSU for more information: ewubsu@outlook.com

Meet the Staff

If you would like to meet with one of us, we are available by appointment.

114 Showalter Hall

(509) 359-4769

diversityandinclusion@ewu.edu

Pictured left to right: Kim Davis and Stephanie Bradley



EWU’s Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is committed to the inclusion and celebration of all people and cultures, and we value each individual’s intrinsic worth. In its commitment to diversity and inclusion, EWU exemplifies the guiding principles of Campus, Culture, Community, and Connection in our services, programs, resources, and civic engagements.



Questions about this newsletter can be addressed to Kim Davis, Senior Director for Diversity and Inclusion, kdavis2@ewu.edu.

