Occupational Therapy Hosting Hand Therapy Course

EWU’s Master of Occupational Therapy is hosting a two-day course taught by advanced clinicians from the American Society of Hand Therapists.

The class is offered on the weekend of Aug. 5-6 at the Health Sciences Building, located at 310 N. Riverpoint Blvd., in Spokane.

The live course, which runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., provides a total of 16 contact hours, or 1.6 CEUs. Participation is limited to 32 attendees.

The class is taught by certified hand therapists Haley Van Escobar, MOTR/L, an EWU graduate, and Hannah Gift, OTR/L.

Here is a brief overview of the course:

“The ASHT Hand Therapy Review Course provides a comprehensive review of the evaluation and intervention processes pursued for typical diagnoses in upper extremity rehabilitation. This NEW course is an interactive review course that allows hands-on practice of palpation, special testing, manual therapy techniques, and treatment interventions discussed in the traditional Hand Therapy Review Course. A cadaver lab will be led by a certified hand therapist to review pertinent anatomy. The course provides an opportunity for active learning and application of hand and upper extremity therapy principles to facilitate retention of presented information. The course also offers a structured study approach to upper extremity rehabilitation that may serve as a means to prepare for the CHT exam.”

Visit the American Society of Hand Therapists website to learn more or register for the course.