November EAP: Help with Stress Management, Caregiver Burnout and More

Hello everyone – As November begins, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:

EAP webinars: Learn about all that EAP offers, through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar. Join EAP at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Can’t attend the live November webinar? Check out future dates or watch on-demand. In addition, EAP offers on-demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including navigating change, leading change, stress management, creating psychological safety on work teams, and more.

Israel/Hamas Conflict Crisis Resource Guide, which you can also find on our Resources page.

73% of the workforce have some caregiving responsibility, with 23% of caregivers reporting that caregiving has made their own health worse. This month we offer the following resources to support caregivers at home and at work:

EAP Work/Life site is also offering tools and resources in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, to support caregivers to take better care of themselves. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Caring for the Caregiver”, explores the challenges of coping with caregiver stress while supporting loved ones. it is available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21, through the Work/Life site. Just login with your Organization Code, EWU.

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us at 1.877.313.4455 or online.