EWU Welcomes new CHSPH Dean

From Provost Jonathan Anderson:

Dear Faculty & Staff,

I am very pleased to announce that Dawn K. Lewis-Kinnunen, PhD, has accepted the position of Dean of EWU’s College of Health, Science & Public Health (CHSPH) beginning August 1. Lewis-Kinnunen was selected after a nationwide search and has the skills and vision that align well with the future of our institution.

With a PhD in Kinesiology from Michigan State University, Lewis-Kinnunen started as an assistant professor at California State University, Fresno in 2006, and subsequently was promoted to associate professor in 2011, then full professor in 2017. She is currently serving as the Interim Chair of the Department of Communication at California State University, Fresno, and has held numerous leadership administrative positions.

I would like to thank College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences Acting Dean Florian Preisig, who was the chair of the search committee, and all committee members for their diligent work. Please join me in welcoming Dawn K. Lewis-Kinnunen to this new role. I am excited to have her join us as a member of the Academic Affairs team, and I look forward to expanding our work in service to our faculty, students, and the University.

Please extend your support in welcoming Dr. Lewis-Kinnunen in this role.