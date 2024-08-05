NeighborFest 2024 RSVP Open for Departments and Student Organizations

NeighborFest 2024 is now accepting RSVPs to participate. Read the details below and reserve your space right away. RSVP’s will close on August 23.

Neighborfest will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 27 at Arévalo Mall on the Cheney campus.

The large-scale annual campus and community networking (tabling) event that allows new and returning EWU students and employees to connect with on- and off-campus organizations and resources.

Your RSVP will include:

One display table (72” long x 30” wide x 29” tall) with two chairs)

Organization name and website listed in online promotional content

Inclusion in an incentivized event passport activity to encourage attendee engagement

Event details, including a venue map, parking/unloading/loading information, and more (shared closer to the event date)

Tabling tips and general event support:

Setup can begin starting at 8 a.m., with all tables set up by no later than 10 a.m.

The event will conclude at 2 p.m., with teardown requested to be complete by 3 p.m.

All attending groups are asked to stay for the entire event

Important event parameters:

Space is limited and tables will be assigned on a first-come-first-serve basis

Free SWAG, samples, and other appropriate giveaways are encouraged

Accommodations and special requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis (e.g., accessibility needs, electrical outlet access, and table locations)

Submit your request details in the RSVP form linked below if applicable

RSVP Instructions:

After reviewing event information above, request your space using the following link: NeighborFest 2024 RSVP.

Carefully complete the form and double-check for accuracy before submitting.

Questions?