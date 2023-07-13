Martha Raske Returns as Interim CPP Dean

From Provost Jonathan Anderson:

Dear Faculty and Staff,

I am writing to announce the appointment of Martha Raske, PhD, as the interim dean of the College of Professional Programs beginning Monday, July 17.

Dr. Raske is faculty emerita from the School of Social Work and a highly regarded educator who has made significant contributions to Eastern and her profession during her distinguished career.

She led the School after an academic reorganization that resulted in the independent School coming into a larger college, navigated through reaffirmation of accreditation for the School, and carries a deep understanding of our university’s values and mission. Her leadership and guidance will undoubtedly contribute to the college’s continued success.

We will repost the dean position in fall 2023 with more information to follow closer to the fall term.

Please extend your support to welcome Dr. Raske to this role.