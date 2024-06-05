Margo Hill Receives Award

Margo Hill, professor of urban and regional planning and director of EWU’s Indian Studies Program, was presented with an award during the Northwest Tribal Transportation symposium, sponsored by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The award recognizes “exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication” that has “significantly enhanced transportation infrastructure within local communities, fostering safety, accessibility and community growth.”

Hill, who has worked in tribal transportation for 12 years, provides trainings and technical assistance to tribes in Washington State and to Washington State Department of Transportation employees.

Her work with Tribal Traffic Safety has assisted tribes in reducing traffic fatalities. Her most recent work, under the Small Urban Rural Tribal Center on Mobility (SURTCOM) and the Northwest Tribal Technical Assistance Program (NW TTAP) grants she administers at EWU, studies tribal mobility. She works with tribal and state agencies to find solutions to combat Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women/People (MMIWP).

She has been awarded grants from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission, the Colville Tribes and the U.S. Federal Highway Department of Transportation.

