Margo Hill Coauthors Article for Zoning Practice Magazine

EWUs’ Margo Hill, associate professor of Urban and Regional Planning, recently coauthored an article for Zoning Practice magazine that examines how federal tribal law affects the application of zoning to tribal land.

Hill, a Spokane Tribal citizen, combines expertise in federal Indian law, gained through a decade of experience as a Spokane tribal attorney and a Coeur d’Alene tribal court judge, with expertise in urban planning. Hill also serves as the associate director of the Small, Urban, Rural and Tribal Center on Mobility.

The article, Tribal Zoning, Sovereignty in Action, provides a historic overview of tribal land management and disenfranchisement while exploring how some tribal authorities use land-use and development regulations to advance tribal objectives.

Her coauthor of the article, John David Tovey III, is a tribal citizen and planning director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.