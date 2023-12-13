Margo Hill Coauthors Article for Zoning Practice Magazine

EWUs’ Margo Hill, associate professor of Urban and Regional Planning, recently coauthored an article for Zoning Practice magazine that examines how federal tribal law affects the application of zoning to tribal land.

Hill, a Spokane Tribal citizen, combines expertise in federal Indian law, gained through a decade of experience as a Spokane tribal attorney and a Coeur d’Alene tribal court judge, with expertise in urban planning. Hill also serves as the associate director of the Small, Urban, Rural and Tribal Center on Mobility. 

The article, Tribal Zoning, Sovereignty in Action, provides a historic overview of tribal land management and disenfranchisement while exploring how some tribal authorities use land-use and development regulations to advance tribal objectives. 

Her coauthor of the article, John David Tovey III, is a tribal citizen and planning director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.  

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University