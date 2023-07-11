Latest issue of Eastern Magazine is now Online

The Spring/Summer 2023 issue of Eastern Magazine has already arrived in mailboxes, and it is now available to read online!

In this issue, you’ll learn about our alumni’s oversized impact on the regional golf game; you’ll meet an amazing Hollywood executive who is helping today’s students envision film-industry careers; and you’ll encounter a roomful of exceptional EWU alumni and friends who, in both their community service and support for the university, are making us all proud to be Eagles.

You can read the issue at ewu.edu/magazine.