Kim Davis To Serve As Interim Senior Diversity Officer

Message from EWU President Shari McMahan, sent on June 28:

Dear campus community,

Earlier this year, we announced the retirement of Dr. Shari Clarke and highlighted the opportunity we have now to assess our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) services that we provide to our students and employees while still providing space and opportunity for all to feel welcome and supported at EWU.

While we gather input, address recommendations from the NWCCU accreditation team, complete the SRA process and collaborate with various stakeholders on how best to deliver diversity and inclusion services and programs, I’m pleased to announce that Kim Davis will assume the role of Interim Senior Diversity Officer through the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) on July 1. Kim will be responsible for all DEI related training, and developing DEI programs for faculty and staff success. As many of you know, Kim has been with EWU for over 23 years, six of which have been within the ODEI, where she currently serves as the Senior Director for Diversity and Inclusion. She is a skilled facilitator of difficult conversations and has led numerous workshops and trainings on DEI topics, both within and outside the university. 

The ODEI Vice President position will remain vacant pending the outcome of the strategic resource allocation process, as well as stakeholder and community input. Student Affairs will manage all student-focused diversity and inclusion programs and events.

I look forward to embarking on this important work together — diversity, equity and inclusion are central to our success, and we must be thoughtful in how we move forward to ensure positive outcomes for EWU.

In gratitude, 

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

