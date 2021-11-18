Jonathan Anderson to serve as Provost

Brian Levin-Stankevich

Brian Levin-Stankevich, the current provost and vice president for academic affairs, has announced he will step down from his position on Dec. 15. EWU interim President David May has appointed Jonathan Anderson, PhD, to serve as provost until a permanent university president is named so that person can make a long-term decision for the position.

Levin-Stankevich has served in the role of provost since returning to the Eastern in Sept. 2020. He previously served in various leadership roles at EWU from 1995-2006.

Jonathan Anderson

Anderson currently serves as dean of the College of Professional Programs. He holds a PhD in Psychology, and while serving as chair of EWU’s Department of Psychology he provided oversight for multiple undergraduate and graduate programs and two accreditations. Anderson also served in various leadership roles in the old College of Social Sciences.