Institutional Biosafety Committee Call for Proposals

Dear EWU Community member,

The EWU Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) is responsible for overseeing research involving potentially biohazardous materials. We are currently seeking proposals from faculty who are planning to begin working with materials that are considered to be biohazards. This includes any biohazardous work either on campus or in the field that is performed by students or faculty members in their official capacity as an EWU student/employee. Research areas of concern include:

  • Recombinant DNA molecules (e.g. plasmids and viral vectors) or synthetic nucleic acids
    • Genetically modified organisms (plants, animals, eukaryotes, bacteria, archaea)
    • Potentially infectious material
    • Biotoxins
    • Material from humans or nonhuman primates (e.g. blood, tissues, cell lines)
    • Field research involving animals or animal tissues known to be reservoirs of zoonotic disease

If you think your current or planned research projects might fall into one of these categories, and you have not had your project approved by the IBC, please complete the Institutional Biosafety Committee New Research Submission Form. The IBC asks that you please submit the proposal at least three weeks before the project start date.

The IBC plans to meet at the end of spring quarter. Please submit your proposals by May 24 to ensure the IBC can review your proposal at this meeting. Completed proposals can be submitted at envhea@ewu.edu.

Please visit the following links to learn more about biosafety at EWU.

If you have any questions regarding biosafety for your project, please consult the links above or contact the IBC Chair at nburgis@ewu.edu.

Best wishes for a successful research project!

Nick Burgis
IBC Chair, Professor of Chemistry

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University