Grant to Help Adaptive Athletics Participate in Wheelchair Tennis

Eastern’s Adaptive Athletics has been awarded the 2022 Collegiate Wheelchair Tennis Grant from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to help support the program’s involvement in wheelchair tennis.

The $2,000 grant will allow EWU to send two student athletes to the national intercollegiate wheelchair tennis tournament April 13-16 in Orlando, Florida.

David Evjen with EWU Adaptive Athletics says remaining funds will go toward equipment for the wheelchair tennis program.

The grant is in connection with USTA’s Wheelchair High Performance Program, designed to actively assist in the development of the top American male/female players, as well as prospective players.