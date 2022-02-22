Grant to Help Adaptive Athletics Participate in Wheelchair Tennis

Home » Grant to Help Adaptive Athletics Participate in Wheelchair Tennis

Eastern’s Adaptive Athletics has been awarded the 2022 Collegiate Wheelchair Tennis Grant from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to help support the program’s involvement in wheelchair tennis.

The $2,000 grant will allow EWU to send two student athletes to the national intercollegiate wheelchair tennis tournament April 13-16 in Orlando, Florida.

David Evjen with EWU Adaptive Athletics says remaining funds will go toward equipment for the wheelchair tennis program.

The grant is in connection with USTA’s Wheelchair High Performance Program, designed to actively assist in the development of the top American male/female players, as well as prospective players.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University