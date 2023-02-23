FUSE Career Fair on March 1

Students and Alumni are invited to attend the FUSE Career Fair in Spokane, Washington free of charge. More than 100 companies from around the region attend this fair to offer a diverse range of internships and full-time professional jobs.
March 1, Wednesday | 2 – 6 p.m.
Spokane Convention Center | Exhibition Hall C – Upper Level
Student Registration
You do not need to pre-register! Just check-in at the front registration desk on the day of the fair and we’ll provide you with a name-tag. Be sure to check out these Career Fair Tips before coming.
Employer List
Students can view the current list of registered employers on the CSM site.
Preparing for the Fair
You should come prepared with printed copies of your updated resume, professional attire, and a plan. View our Career Fair Tips section to get started.
Directions and Parking
Driving
Parking is available in the Spokane Convention Center parking garage for a fee. Additional street parking may be available.
Spokane Convention Center – Directions/Parking Guide (pdf)
Spokane Convention Center – Google Maps
Spokane Transit
Spokane Transit Bus Routes and Schedules – Click Here
LinkedIn Headshots and Entry Prizes
We’ve hired a professional photographer to provide students and alumni with FREE head shots that can be used on your LinkedIn and/or Handshake profiles. No appointment needed, just stop by and look for the photo setup outside of the career fair entrance.
We’ll be raffling off some great prizes this year! Just fill out a feedback survey before you leave to enter to win.
COVID-19 Precautions
Employer booths and registration tables will be spaced out more this year to reduce crowding. Masks are encouraged, but optional and available, along with hand sanitizer, at the registration tables.