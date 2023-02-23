FUSE Career Fair on March 1

Students and Alumni are invited to attend the FUSE Career Fair in Spokane, Washington free of charge. More than 100 companies from around the region attend this fair to offer a diverse range of internships and full-time professional jobs.

March 1, Wednesday | 2 – 6 p.m.

Spokane Convention Center | Exhibition Hall C – Upper Level

Student Registration

You do not need to pre-register! Just check-in at the front registration desk on the day of the fair and we’ll provide you with a name-tag. Be sure to check out these Career Fair Tips before coming.

Employer List

Students can view the current list of registered employers on the CSM site.

Preparing for the Fair

You should come prepared with printed copies of your updated resume, professional attire, and a plan. View our Career Fair Tips section to get started.

Directions and Parking

Driving

Parking is available in the Spokane Convention Center parking garage for a fee. Additional street parking may be available.

Spokane Convention Center – Directions/Parking Guide (pdf)

Spokane Convention Center – Google Maps

Spokane Transit

Spokane Transit Bus Routes and Schedules – Click Here

LinkedIn Headshots and Entry Prizes

We’ve hired a professional photographer to provide students and alumni with FREE head shots that can be used on your LinkedIn and/or Handshake profiles. No appointment needed, just stop by and look for the photo setup outside of the career fair entrance.

We’ll be raffling off some great prizes this year! Just fill out a feedback survey before you leave to enter to win.

COVID-19 Precautions

Employer booths and registration tables will be spaced out more this year to reduce crowding. Masks are encouraged, but optional and available, along with hand sanitizer, at the registration tables.