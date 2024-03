Eastern Washington University faculty and staff are invited to take part in free exercise classes for the spring quarter.

Group Strength classes meet at noon on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in PEA 270

Yoga classes (with EWU students) meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday in PEA 270.

These classes are free for all EWU faculty and staff. Everyone is encouraged to attend! For additional information, contact Melissa Elfering at melfering@ewu.edu.

