Free Cryptocurrency Talk With Jim Ryan

Free 1-hour talk with Jim Ryan around Cryptocurrency May,26, 2026. For faculty and staff who are crypto-curious and new to cryptocurrency.

Curious about blockchain but don’t have all day? Join EWU Professional & Continuing Education for a high-impact, one-hour virtual lecture designed specifically for those who are new to crypto or crypto-curious. We’ll cut through the noise to cover the fundamentals of cryptocurrency, the mechanics of blockchain, and what these digital shifts mean for the future of finance and education.

When: May 26 | 1-Hour Session

Time: 2–3 p.m. PST

Where: Via Zoom

Who: Open to all EWU faculty, staff, and professionals

Stay ahead of the digital curve. Learn more at pce.ewu.edu.



