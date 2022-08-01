Four of Eastern’s CAMP Students Land Sea Mar Executive Internships

Four students from the EWU College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), were among six Eastern undergraduates who received a Sea Mar Executive Internship, a prestigious 8-week program with the Sea Mar Community Health Centers in Seattle that will give them hands-on experience in different areas of health care and management.

The CAMP scholars, which included Brandon Valdovinos (Biology), Karen Cuevas Jimenez (Dental Hygiene), David Leyva-Luna (Forensic Chemistry), and Olga Aguilar-Cortez (Elementary Education), began their internships in late June.

“We would like to formally congratulate our CAMP Scholars on this amazing achievement,” says Rocio Rangel, CAMP director.

“A special thank you to Jennifer Nuñez, director of Dual and Concurrent Enrollment, for encouraging and promoting Sea Mar to all CAMP students. Her advocacy and outreach to students was indispensable in helping with the internship application process,” Rangel says.

The Sea Mar Health Centers were founded by Latino community leaders and health activists who worked to develop a comprehensive health center for the Latino community in Seattle, with satellite clinics in rural communities in western Washington. Sea Mar is today one of western Washington’s largest providers of community-based health and human services, including primary medical and dental care.

“Since working with the youth, I have enjoyed being able to interact and communicate with them. I have felt myself being able to learn so much in so little of time and can’t wait to see what else I can accomplish,” says intern Olga Aguilar-Cortez.

EWU CAMP is a federally funded program designed to support students from migrant and seasonal farm worker backgrounds during their first year of college. The program has a long history of sending students to the Sea Mar Executive Internship.