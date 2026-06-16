Fire season resources for the EWU community

As the summer’s first wildfires impact the Inland Northwest, your health and safety are our top priority. There is always the potential for fires to impact Eastern Washington University as well as surrounding communities. In preparation for this, emergency services personnel are continuing to work closely with the university administration to make determinations about campus operations as quickly as possible should they be impacted. Any information regarding closures, delays and evacuation procedures will be shared via the RAVE Mobile EagleSafe app.

Prioritize Your Personal Safety

We recognize that operational decisions made by the university may not align with your personal safety considerations. We strongly encourage you to prioritize your safety above all else when making decisions to remain in the area. If you are unable to work, please communicate with your supervisor regarding your circumstances.

Please check the local emergency resources list to help you evaluate your personal situation and make decisions.

We’re Here to Help

We understand that this can be a stressful time, and we are committed to working with you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions or need assistance, and students can contact the Student Accommodations and Support Services team.

Your well-being is of utmost importance. Please stay safe, make informed decisions, and know that we are here to support you.

Emergency Information Resources:

Www.spokane911.com

Go Bag

During wildfire season, if you live in an area that may be threatened by wildfire, everyone in your household should have a Go Bag packed and ready to go. Your Go Bag should be a sturdy and easy to carry backpack or duffle bag containing things you will want to have with you if you have to leave your home in a hurry. Items to consider for your Go Bag include: