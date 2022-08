Congratulations to Courtney Jenson, director of the Master in Public Administration Program, and Jim Headley, chair of the department of Department of Political Science & Public Policy, and their team for their hard work to earn the MPA program reaccreditation through Aug. 31, 2029.

The COPRA board that reviews and decides NASPAA accreditation met and reviewed the site visit reports, determining that Eastern’s MPA program was in “substantial conformity with NASPAA standards.”