EWU’s Diane Wolski a 2022 Women of Achievement Honoree

Congratulations to Dawn Wolski, instructor of vocal studies for EWU’s music program, for receiving a Women of Achievement Award, presented by Spokane YWCA.

Wolski, the 2022 Arts & Culture Award Honoree, was recognized for her work as the first female general and artistic director of the Inland Northwest Opera. The awards, a 40-year tradition, recognize women who are a force for change.

According to her honoree profile on the YWCA website, Wolski “has significantly changed the landscape of performing arts in Spokane in her nearly five-year tenure.

“On the heels of a successful international singing career and two enlistments in the Unites States Army, she brought a small opera company back from the brink of closure, and, in-turn, has created many opportunities for local singers to perform alongside world-renowned professionals.”

The Eastern community is excited to have Wolski on campus making a difference for students in the music program!

To learn more about Dawn’s accomplishments as highlighted by this prestigious award, visit the YMCA website.