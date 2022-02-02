EWUPD Officer Bickley Promoted

Sgt. Nick Bickley

Officer Nick Bickley has been promoted to sergeant at the Eastern Washington University Police Department.

After a rigorous interview process, EWU Police Chief Jewell Day is excited to announce that Nick Bickley will now serve as a sergeant in the department.

Sergeant Bickley worked as a part-time officer for eight months before being hired as a permanent, full-time officer in November 2013. His promotion to the new role was effective on Jan. 31.

Please take a moment to congratulate Sgt. Bickley on this milestone in his career.