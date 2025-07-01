EWU Urban & Regional Planning is Hosting “Lunch & Learn Events

EWU Urban & Regional Planning is hosting a brownbag Lunch & Learn from noon-12:50 p.m. on Fridays at the Catalyst Building, Room 306.

The events, which feature a wide range of topics and guest presentations by local experts, are open to the EWU campus community and the general public. The presentations are also available via Zoom.

Winter Quarter Schedule:

Jan. 10 | Transportation Planning | Kylee Jones, Adurra Group

Jan. 17 | Student reflections on APA WA

Jan. 24 | EPA Process and Planning | Melanie Kinchole, Department of Ecology

Jan. 31 | Airport Planning and Development | Lisa Corcoran, Spokane International Airport

Feb. 7 | Planning Capstone Student Symposium

Feb. 14 | Climate Planning | Kara Odegard, Gonzaga/ Measure Meant

Feb. 21 | Residential Development and the Planning Process in Idaho | David Callahan, Kootenai County

Feb. 28 | Politics of Planning in Los Angeles | Melissa Alofaituli | Department of Commerce

March 7 | Contract and Construction Law | Nathan Gwinn, CB Lawyers

March 14 | Small Town Management and Planning | Albert Tripp, City of Airway Heights