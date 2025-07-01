EWU Urban & Regional Planning is Hosting “Lunch & Learn Events

EWU Urban & Regional Planning is hosting a brownbag Lunch & Learn from noon-12:50 p.m. on Fridays at the Catalyst Building, Room 306.

The events, which feature a wide range of topics and guest presentations by local experts, are open to the EWU campus community and the general public. The presentations are also available via Zoom.

Winter Quarter Schedule:

Jan. 10 | Transportation Planning | Kylee Jones, Adurra Group
Jan. 17 | Student reflections on APA WA
Jan. 24 | EPA Process and Planning | Melanie Kinchole, Department of Ecology 
Jan. 31 | Airport Planning and Development | Lisa Corcoran, Spokane International Airport 
Feb. 7 | Planning Capstone Student Symposium 
Feb. 14 | Climate Planning | Kara Odegard, Gonzaga/ Measure Meant
Feb. 21 | Residential Development and the Planning Process in Idaho | David Callahan, Kootenai County 
Feb. 28 | Politics of Planning in Los Angeles | Melissa Alofaituli | Department of Commerce
March 7 | Contract and Construction Law | Nathan Gwinn, CB Lawyers
March 14 | Small Town Management and Planning | Albert Tripp, City of Airway Heights 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University