EWU Students Must Register for Two-Factor Authentication

All EWU students will be required to register for a two-factor authentication process in order to safety access university accounts. The deadline to register is Sunday, May 1.

The authentication process, Duo 2FA online, provides extra security to help secure your EWU online account. It allows the IT department to enable requested features like online direct deposit changes for financial aid and student employee paychecks, through Duo 2FA. Again, all students must register by May 1. EWU employees are already required to use this authentication process.

Learn more about how two-factor authentication protects you and access helpful links to get started by referencing the FAQ section below.

Two-Factor Authentication Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How do I get started?

A. Instructions are available online.

Q. What is two-factor authentication?

A. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security on your account by requiring you to have something you know (username and password) and something you have (e.g., cell phone or hardware token). When applications and services require two-factor, it will prevent anyone but you from accessing your account, even if someone else knows your password.

Two-factor requires a unique security code each time your account is accessed on an untrusted device, application or web browser. EWU has licensed Duo for two-factor authentication.

Q. Why is EWU requiring this for students?

A. Unfortunately, account compromises and malicious attacks have become more numerous and frequent at EWU. Passwords alone no longer provide a sufficient degree of safety. If your EWU account is hacked, criminals will have access to your personal information and everything in your Office 365 Account, your Eaglenet account, and all the online services of InsideEWU. Most credential breaches can be stopped by two-factor authentication.

In addition, compliance and regulatory concerns are compelling us to implement two-factor authentication.

Q. Who else uses two-factor authentication?

A. The use of two-factor authentication is quickly becoming the norm for most universities and colleges. Regionally, schools like the University of Idaho, Washington State University and Central Washington University already require it, or soon will. Nationally, schools like Notre Dame, Penn State, the University of Nebraska, Michigan State and the University of Minnesota, and many others, already require it.

Q. What are the benefits of using two-factor?

A. The main benefit of using two-factor Authentication is a significant increase in protection of your account. If you receive a security code or push notification when you are not trying to log in to your account, you’ll immediately know that someone else is attempting to do so. If this does happen, you should change your password and contact the EWU Information Technology department.

Two-factor adds an extra barrier between your personal information and the bad guys.

Two-factor can help keep attackers from accessing your email, documents, payroll, personal information, or research data.

Two-factor reduces the risk of hackers using your EWU account to perform harmful activities.

Two-factor helps protect EWU’s systems.

Q. I don’t have anything confidential in my account, why should I care about two-factor authentication?

A. Attackers use compromised student accounts for many purposes, including spam, phishing, and, most importantly, to steal your financial aid.

Q. What services will be affected by implementing two-factor authentication?

A. Duo protects services that you log in through InsideEWU, including Office 365, G Suite, Canvas, Banner and Eaglenet. Duo protection has also been added to select services like VPN.

Q. Does this mean I will have to use Duo to login to my personal computer, phone, or tablet?

A. No, this requirement only applies to your EWU online account.

Q. Does this mean I will have to use Duo to login to an EWU computer?

A. No, 2FA is not required for device logins.

Q. Do I have to use a mobile device?

A. There are several methods that can be used, including a mobile device app, SMS text message, and voice phone call options. While using a mobile device is the most convenient option and the one that most users prefer, students may request a hardware token instead. If you lose or misplace your token, you must purchase any replacements.

Q. Can I use Duo without downloading the DUO mobile app?

A. Yes, you can. If you do not want to download and use the DUO mobile app on your smartphone, you can specify this during the device enrollment process. You must choose “other” when selecting the smartphone’s operating system.

Q. Does EWU gain control of my personally-owned mobile device once I enable Duo?

A. No, by installing Duo on your mobile device, you do not provide EWU with any additional ability to access your device or monitor your personal activity.

Q. Who is eligible at EWU to use two-factor authentication?

A. All employees are already required to use the 2FA process. Students are being added to this requirement.

Q. I have more questions. How can I learn more about two-factor authentication?

A. Please check out our two-factor site and/or review these additional articles in our knowledgebase:

If you have additional questions that are not answered in these articles, please contact the IT Help Desk.