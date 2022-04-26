EWU Seeking Members for New University Sustainability Committee

EWU is launching a new committee focused on guiding the university toward a sustainable future. The University Sustainability Committee (USC) will be advisory to the president and will be comprised of faculty, classified staff, exempt staff, students and administrators.

USC members will aid in guiding the university toward a future that is environmentally responsible, socially just, and economically viable. The USC will facilitate communication regarding the sustainability of EWU in a transparent and informative manner with the university community. The pathway to a sustainable future will require a collective community voice in identifying challenges and solutions. The USC will collect input from the campus community and use the information to develop recommendations and priorities to increase sustainability in all aspects of university operations.

The USC will review university-based sustainability metrics and progress towards compliance with relevant Washington state legislation, as well as university strategic plans. Through collection of input, data review, and planning, the USC will make recommendations to the president for priority actions that will achieve sustainability goals.

The committee will be structured as follows:

• One representative from faculty organization leadership

• One faculty member per college, as nominated by the faculty senate

• Three classified staff members

• Two student representatives

• One dean

• Two representatives from professional staff

• One representative from each of the president’s office and the vice president’s areas • One representative from athletics

Applications for committee members are open. Please submit your application, and questions, to Erik Budsberg, director of sustainability, at ebudsberg@ewu.edu. In your application, please include your name, title (or major), position (i.e. classified staff, faculty, student, etc.), and brief statement about why you are interested in joining the committee.

Applications will be reviewed and passed along to the president, who will appoint members to the committee. The USC will begin formal meetings in fall 2022. Go to https://inside.ewu.edu/sustainability/university-sustainability-committee to learn more.