EWU Seeking Members for New University Sustainability Committee

Home » EWU Seeking Members for New University Sustainability Committee

EWU is launching a new committee focused on guiding the university toward a sustainable future. The University Sustainability Committee (USC) will be advisory to the president and will be comprised of faculty, classified staff, exempt staff, students and administrators.

USC members will aid in guiding the university toward a future that is environmentally responsible, socially just, and economically viable. The USC will facilitate communication regarding the sustainability of EWU in a transparent and informative manner with the university community. The pathway to a sustainable future will require a collective community voice in identifying challenges and solutions. The USC will collect input from the campus community and use the information to develop recommendations and priorities to increase sustainability in all aspects of university operations.

The USC will review university-based sustainability metrics and progress towards compliance with relevant Washington state legislation, as well as university strategic plans. Through collection of input, data review, and planning, the USC will make recommendations to the president for priority actions that will achieve sustainability goals.

The committee will be structured as follows:
• One representative from faculty organization leadership
• One faculty member per college, as nominated by the faculty senate
• Three classified staff members
• Two student representatives
• One dean
• Two representatives from professional staff
• One representative from each of the president’s office and the vice president’s areas • One representative from athletics

Applications for committee members are open. Please submit your application, and questions, to Erik Budsberg, director of sustainability, at ebudsberg@ewu.edu. In your application, please include your name, title (or major), position (i.e. classified staff, faculty, student, etc.), and brief statement about why you are interested in joining the committee.

Applications will be reviewed and passed along to the president, who will appoint members to the committee. The USC will begin formal meetings in fall 2022. Go to https://inside.ewu.edu/sustainability/university-sustainability-committee to learn more.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University