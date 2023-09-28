EWU Police Share ‘2023 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report’

Message to EWU campus community sent on Thursday, Sept. 26, by Chief Jewell Day of the EWU Police Department.

Dear Campus Community,

I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for Eastern Washington University.  Our foremost concerns are the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and visitors, and many departments are dedicated to making the campus a safer place to live, learn and work. The University relies on every community member to contribute to safety and security on campus by reporting crime and suspicious activities in a timely manner and using common sense when going about daily activities. 

The Annual Security and Fire Safety Report is provided to share our commitment to the security of our community, and to provide information about our campus security policies, safety programs and available resources. The report also contains information about EWU crime statistics for the calendar years 2020, 2021 and 2022. The report is written and distributed in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Act of 1998 and the associated amendments. 

I invite you to review the attached report, and if you have any safety or security questions or concerns please contact the EWU Police Department and speak to either myself or my staff who are dedicated to serving our community. The report can also be found at the following link.

EWU Police Department will provide a paper copy of the report upon request – call 509.359.6310 or email jwalters6@ewu.edu.

Learn well and be safe,

Chief Jay Day

Jewell Day Chief of Police
EWU Police Department 

