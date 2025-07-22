EWU Partners with Academic Impressions to Expand Professional Development Opportunities

As part of Eastern Washington University’s ongoing efforts to invest in its people and places, the university is launching a new partnership with Academic Impressions, a nationally recognized leader in higher education leadership development. This partnership underscores EWU’s commitment to fostering a thriving campus culture that supports employee growth, engagement, and long-term success.

In her email to faculty and staff announcing the partnership, President McMahan wrote, “This initiative is part of a strategy to support the development of each person on campus, align our efforts with our strategic plan, and build the leadership capacity of our entire campus community.”

Through this partnership, Academic Impressions will offer both tailored cohort-based leadership programs and open access to a comprehensive library of online resources.

Faculty and staff can expect:

Immediate access to hundreds of webcasts, courses, and curated resources to support personal and professional growth;

Opportunities for unit-level engagement, including strategic collaborations with Academic Impressions to create development plans tailored to individual team goals;

Targeted leadership development programs for supervisors, department chairs, and mid-career faculty seeking to enhance their leadership skills.

Additional details are available on the Office of Employee Belonging, Development & Leadership’s Academic Impressions webpage.

You can also learn more at these upcoming town hall learning sessions:

Wednesday, July 23 | 10-11 a.m. | Zoom

Wednesday, Aug. 6 | 3 – 4 p.m. | Zoom

Faculty Town Hall

Friday, Oct. 3 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Zoom (link coming soon)