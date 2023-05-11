EWU Music Program Presents ‘Lean on Me’ on May 25

The EWU Music Program will present a concert by students, faculty and alumni featuring diverse musical selections from film and movies. and even classic rock, on Thursday, May 25 at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. 

The evening will feature soloists, small groups, jazz combos, orchestra, wind ensemble and choirs performing works guaranteed to uplift and inspire. EWU alumnus LaShund Lambert ’98, ‘02, acclaimed musician and entertainer, will join the concert this year – so audience members are in for a special treat! 

The musical selections will underscore the theme Lean On Me with exciting new arrangements by EWU’s talented artist faculty. 

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10-$20 for general admission and are available for purchase by clicking on this link or by calling 509.624.1200 or purchasing at the box office the night of the concert.

There is also a VIP pre-concert reception before the concert, starting at 6 p.m. 

VIP tickets are $30 General/$20 Seniors ($10 of each VIP ticket sold goes back to the music program). 

The VIP event includes: 

  • Appetizers
  • 2 drink tickets (good for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)
  • Coffee, tea, and water
  • Live music 
  • Admission to the concert

Click on this link to register for the VIP pre-concert reception and use the promo codeLEANVIP. The deadline to register for the VIP event is Monday, May 22.

**The Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox is located at 1001 W. Sprague Ave. in Spokane.

