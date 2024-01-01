EWU Has a New Job Alert System

EWU’s Human Resources has updated the application system to include Job Alerts. This new feature offers applicants the ability to choose which recruitment notifications they are interested in receiving, via email, by selecting from different categories.

If you are interested in receiving recruitment notifications, go to EWU’s Employment Opportunities webpage and make your selection of category(s) for job openings you want to be notified about. The Job Alerts’ button is located on the left-hand side of the web page, under Search Jobs.

Please contact us at hr@ewu.edu if you have any questions.