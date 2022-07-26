EWU Dental Hygiene Students Take First in Research Competition

EWU Dental Hygiene graduates Taylor Small and Brooklyn Gotham presented their award-winning research poster at a recent conference in Florida.

A team of Eastern Washington University Dental Hygiene students who recently graduated took home first prize in the RDH Student Research Poster Awards competition.

The EWU team, which includes Brooklyn Gotham, Taylor Small, Vanessa Shafer and Timora Sharp, submitted their project, titled Ozone in the ‘Dentosphere’: Ozone Therapy for Carious Lesions, virtually. Their work earned the the top award for the Informational category.

The competition, which is open to seniors, was featured as part of the RDH Under One Roof national dental hygiene conference in Orlando, Florida. Gotham and Small were flown to Orlando to present their work at the conference, which was held July 21-23.

A summary of the students’ project and their virtual presentation was published on the RDH online magazine.

