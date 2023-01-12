EWU Conducting Survey on Brand Marketing Campaign

University Relations has launched a project to enhance the current brand messaging campaign for EWU. The survey will help the university’s marketing and communications teams evaluate our current brand campaign and provide insights into how we can tell the EWU story most effectively. University Relations has partnered with idfive, an integrated marketing and communications social design agency with an emphasis on higher education marketing, to develop and analyze the survey, with support from the Office of Institutional Research.

The survey, which is open from Jan. 9-27, is being distributed to EWU students, faculty, staff, and alumni, along with parents and families of current students, high school counselors, prospective students, and parents of prospective students. EWU students, faculty and staff are all receiving an email invitation from Institutional Research to participate.

The brand campaign was initially developed in 2019 and was scheduled to launch in 2020, but was impacted by the onset of the pandemic. Some work was able to continue and a gradual rollout began in 2021, with a public media buy starting in late 2021 and continuing into mid-2022. For more information about “The New Think” brand campaign, read this InsideEWU article from January 2022.