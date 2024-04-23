Eastern Washington University is offering new training opportunities for supervisors.

EWU Leadership in Action: Essential Training for Supervisors includes the following sessions offered April through July. Sessions include the following:

April 23 | Learn all about timesheets

May 22 and May 30 | Learn how to do effective employee evaluations

July 16 and 30 | Learn how to become a great supervisor of student employees

July 9 and 18 | Learn how to cultivate a culture of inclusivity

You can access complete catalog of offerings online or go online to learn more about locations and times.