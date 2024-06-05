Ed Byrnes Joins State Public Safety Committee

Ed Byrnes, PhD, professor in the School of Social Work, has joined the Data Governance Committee for the Washington State Data Exchange for Public Safety (WADEPS), which is the statewide use of force data collection program mandated by the legislature.

Byrnes completed two reports on the relationship between race and officer-initiated contacts, searches, arrests and uses of force and has presented this research at a refereed national conference. Byrnes will bring his data collection and analysis expertise to the WADEPS Data Governance Committee to maximize the implementation and utilization of the new statewide police use of force database.