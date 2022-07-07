Eastern Magazine is Available Online

Read about Mark ’00, ’02, ’08 and Sarah Lathrop ’08, the husband and wife owners of the award-winning Liberty Lake Cellars. Their story began in the business program at Eastern.

The latest edition of Eastern Magazine is now easily accessible online, with plenty of stories about outstanding Eagles.

Click on this link to read about some of the people who are an inspirational force in our Eastern community.

Here are just a few highlights:

Dr. Shari McMahan, who recently took the helm as Eastern Washington University’s 27th president.

EWU Dental Hygiene’s 50th anniversary and a recent graduate, Carlos Valdovinos, who overcame tremendous odds to reach the finish line.

Eric Barriere, greatest-of-all-time EWU quarterback.