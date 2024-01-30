Eastern Magazine is Available Online

The latest issue of Eastern magazine is available now!

Highlights include coverage of President Shari McMahan’s investiture ceremony, Jonathan Middleton’s groundbreaking exploration of data-to-music algorithms, and an in-depth look at how the Spokane Transit Authority, under the leadership of EWU alumni, has weathered adversity to become a marvel of mass-transit efficiency.

Check out these stories, as well as additional coverage of everything Eastern, on our website or Issue page. Prefer print? Drop by our distribution rack at the entrance to 102 Hargreaves Hall to pick up your free copy.