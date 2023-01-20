Eastern Magazine Fall/Winter Issue is Available Online

The recently released issue of Eastern magazine is now available online. It is packed with stories about the Eastern community. Look for these highlights:

Called to Lead, a Q & A with EWU President Shari McMahan, highlights her journey from Southern California to Showalter Hall. Learn more about Eastern’s new leader and her passion for higher education.

Unwelcome in the Neighborhood chronicles the groundbreaking work that EWU historians, led by Professor Larry Cebula, are doing to track down relics of past discrimination in property records and help to right a historic wrong.

Our Man in Olympia details the work of David Buri, EWU’s executive director of government relations, who, for the past 15 years, has served EWU in Washington’s state capital.

Giving Back features EWU Trustee Uriel Iñiguez who, along with his generous family of EWU alumni, started an endowed scholarship fund. The fund helps students like Lizbeth Mendoza, a hardworking business and accounting major who is the first in her family to attend college.