Eastern Magazine Fall/Winter Issue is Available Online

Home » Eastern Magazine Fall/Winter Issue is Available Online

The recently released issue of Eastern magazine is now available online. It is packed with stories about the Eastern community. Look for these highlights:

Called to Lead, a Q & A with EWU President Shari McMahan, highlights her journey from Southern California to Showalter Hall. Learn more about Eastern’s new leader and her passion for higher education.

Unwelcome in the Neighborhood chronicles the groundbreaking work that EWU historians, led by Professor Larry Cebula, are doing to track down relics of past discrimination in property records and help to right a historic wrong.

Our Man in Olympia details the work of David Buri, EWU’s executive director of government relations, who, for the past 15 years, has served EWU in Washington’s state capital.

Giving Back features EWU Trustee Uriel Iñiguez who, along with his generous family of EWU alumni, started an endowed scholarship fund. The fund helps students like Lizbeth Mendoza, a hardworking business and accounting major who is the first in her family to attend college.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University