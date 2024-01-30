Eastern Graduate Appointed to Spokane City Council

EWU alumna Barbara Liliana Navarrete Lorenzo (Lili Navarrete) was recently appointed to serve a 2-year term on the Spokane City Council. Navarette is thought to be the first Hispanic or immigrant member of the Spokane City Council, at least since the ’60s, according to this article in The Spokesman-Review.

After immigrating from Mexico City to Spokane in 1988, Navarrete graduated from EWU in 1999. She is known for doing powerful work for underserved members of our community and received the 2023 Sandy Williams Trailblazer Award at last years’ 1882: Honoring Outstanding Eagles alumni awards dinner.

Navarrete was among 17 applicants for the open seat representing south Spokane that was vacated by Betsy Wilkerson, who was elected in November to the citywide position of City Council president.

