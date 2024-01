EAP is offering a live virtual session from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, that will provide helpful guidance on resources for caregivers.

“Caring for Older Adults: Navigating Care and Resources in Washington State” will offer essential information from an expert about care options, support services and community resources tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors in our state.

You can register online now or go through the Webinars page.