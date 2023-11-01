Eags Football 50% Off Season Tickets for Faculty/Staff

Message sent on Monday, Sept. 11 from President Shari McMahon and Athletic Director Tim Collins.

Dear colleagues,

As we get ready to celebrate the start of the fall quarter and welcome our students back to campus, today we are excited to share the news of a new initiative from our athletics department. In recognition of your continued service to our students, campus and community, our Department of Athletics is excited to offer 50% OFF football season tickets for all EWU faculty and staff in 2023. 

Our Athletics Department looks forward to partnering with the academic and service-based programs on campus that serve all of student life, our EWU alumni, and the greater Spokane and Cheney community.

For additional questions, or if you’ve already purchased football season tickets for 2023, please contact our EWU Ticket Office at 509.359.6059 or by email at tickets@ewu.edu

Thank you again for your support of Eastern Washington University and our students. We look forward to seeing you at Roos Field this Saturday, September 16 for our first home game of the season as we come together to celebrate our University!

In gratitude,

Dr. Shari McMahan, President Eastern Washington University

Tim Collins, Athletic Director, Eastern Washington University

 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University