EagleSync Training Website for Staff and Faculty

Student Engagement has received a lot of positive feedback about the data and tools provided within EagleSync, which is powered by Campus Groups. We’ve heard your excitement and want to make sure you have all the resources you need to use the system to its full potential.

The team is excited to announce a new website dedicated to training videos and tutorials about EagleSync. This site will serve as a hub for guides and how-to videos, helping you navigate the system and make the most of its features.

Check out the new EagleSync Training Resources website.

We hope this new resource helps you better utilize the system. We’ll continue to add more content to the site, so be sure to check back for updates.

Thank you for your continued engagement!