Eagle 1 News: March, 2023

Read the latest monthly newsletter from Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan, as she highlights some of the recent happenings and success around the university!
Read the latest monthly newsletter from Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan, as she highlights some of the recent happenings and success around the university!
We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.