Drag Show Hits the Ice

Home » Drag Show Hits the Ice

The recent drag show at EWU was a fairy tale with a twist. The drag show, now in its 25th year at EWU, played out on ice rink at the University Recreation Center. 

Drag on Ice: A Fairy’s Tale, held on March 11, attracted more than 600 students, faculty, staff and community members who came together for the spectacular night of drag show queens and figure skaters performing amid a backdrop of colorful lights, iconic music and glitter.

In addition to delighting the audience, the event raised $1,300 for the Spokane AIDs Network, a local nonprofit that provides education, testing and support.  

Eagle Entertainment, Eagle Sound, University Productions and the EWU Pride Center partnered with the Spokane AIDS Network, and Grant Ogren, executive director of the organization, to plan this major event.

“We have worked with many organizations in Spokane and working with EWU and its Pride Center is a great fit. Our communities overlap and making sure that we have a safe space to express ourselves is very important,” Ogren said.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University