Diversity & Inclusion Week Festival Seeking Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help out with a variety of activities for the Diversity & Inclusion Week Festival. The festival needs helpers from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. Some of the opportunities include assisting vendors with setting up, giving directions to participants, serving food samples, handing out T-shirts, and tearing down after the event. Volunteers receive a free Together We’re Stronger T-shirt. Please contact Stephanie Bradley at sbradley5@ewu.edu to register to volunteer.