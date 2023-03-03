Lisa Brown Visits EWU Planning

Lisa Brown, outgoing director of Washington State Department of Commerce, recently visited EWU Planning Programs to discuss community facilities and homelessness in our region, among other issues.

Margo Hill, JD, an associate professor of urban and regional planning at EWU, invited Brown to visit her class in late February.

Brown, who taught economics at EWU and organizational leadership at Gonzaga University, served as the chancellor of Washington State University Spokane from 2013-2017. She has also served in both houses of the Washington State Legislature, including eight years as the first female majority leader of the Washington State Senate.