Lisa Brown Visits EWU Planning

Home » Lisa Brown Visits EWU Planning

Lisa Brown, outgoing director of Washington State Department of Commerce, recently visited EWU Planning Programs to discuss community facilities and homelessness in our region, among other issues.

Margo Hill, JD, an associate professor of urban and regional planning at EWU, invited Brown to visit her class in late February.

Brown, who taught economics at EWU and organizational leadership at Gonzaga University, served as the chancellor of Washington State University Spokane from 2013-2017. She has also served in both houses of the Washington State Legislature, including eight years as the first female majority leader of the Washington State Senate.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University