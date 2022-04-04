Dental Hygiene Student takes on National Role

Ruth Paszkeicz, part of the EWU Dental Hygiene class of 2023, has been chosen to be the voice of students in the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) District XII.

In this role, Paszkeicz will represent all students from Alaska, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. She will attend the virtual ADHA House of Delegates and will get a vote.

“This Eagle is making EWU Dental Hygiene proud,” says Lisa Bilich, chair of the EWU Dental Hygiene Department. “Ruth has worked hard and her leadership for the school chapter of ADHA helped her move on to national recognition. She is going to help mold the future of dental hygiene.”