DECEMBER 2023 EAP: ACCEPTING CHANGE

Hello everyone – As December begins, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:

Can’t attend the live December webinar? Check out future dates or watch on-demand. In addition, EAP offers on-demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including navigating change, leading change, stress management, creating psychological safety on work teams, and more.

  • December is Seasonal Affective Disorder month, and it can be a difficult time for many of us as we now have to navigate the addition of holiday stress on top of what we are already dealing with. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. The reasons given include lack of time, financial pressure, gift-giving, and family gatherings. (McClean, n.d.). In addition, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) noted that 64% of individuals living with a mental illness felt that their conditions worsened around the holidays. This month, EAP offers the following resources to help support navigating some of the challenges you and those you care for may be facing at this time of the year.

  • Reimagine, a non-profit that hosts community-driven experiences that bring creativity, connection, and essential conversation to communities around the world, is offering the following webinars:
  • Navigating Grief During the Holidays: Virtual Support Group| Tuesday, Dec. 5 | 4-5:30 p.m. (PST)
    • A monthly virtual grief support group created for you. We’ll discuss holiday grief. Led by a certified grief coach and grief facilitator. We’re in this together. 
  • In December, the EAP Work/Life site is also offering tools and resources to support you with accepting change and managing the stress of transitions. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Making a Change”, explores the concept that change is inevitable and offers strategies and practical tips on how to embrace the discomfort of change – it’s available beginning Tuesday, Dec. 19, through the Work/Life site (login with your Organization Code: EWU)

 And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you: don’t hesitate to reach out to us at 1.877.313.4455 or online.

