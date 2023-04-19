David Bowman to Serve as Interim Dean for CHSPH

Campus message from Jonathan W. Anderson, PhD, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, sent on April 19.

After conversations with campus leadership and the search committee, I have asked CSTEM Dean David Bowman to serve as the interim dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH) beginning July 1, in addition to continuing duties as Dean of CSTEM. We plan to repost the position this spring, having it remain open through summer and start screening applicants in September.