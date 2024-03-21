College of Professional Programs Dean Search Timeline

Search Timeline Update from Provost Jon Anderson

Colleagues,

I am writing to provide an update on the search for the next Dean of the College of Professional Programs. The search committee has been working over the past several months to develop a strong pool of applicants. This week, the committee identified the semi-finalists they will be interviewing via Zoom during the week of April 8, with the goal of identifying finalists on or before April 15.

Given the busy springtime schedule for everyone, I wanted to inform you that we anticipate having our finalists visit the campuses in Cheney and Spokane during the weeks of April 29, May 6, and potentially May 13, depending on scheduling and the number of finalists. We want to ensure that faculty and staff have every opportunity to meet these finalists, so please mark these dates on your calendars.

Thanks to the members participating on the committee (listed below) and Dr. Gwen Cash-James for chairing.

More information will be provided once we identify our finalists and schedule campus visits.

In gratitude,

-Jon Anderson

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

CPP Dean Search Committee:

Gwen Cash-James, AVP of Academic Affairs – Chair

Deborah Danner, AVP of Human Resources – Search Advocate

Mike Ekins, EWU Alum and Community Member

Brian Grinder, Professor, Business

Li Huang, Assistant Professor, Business

Luis Matos, Associate Professor, Biology

Alyson Rode, Undergraduate/Graduate Services Assistant, College of Professional Programs

Danielle Sitzman, Professor, Psychology

Qing Stellwagen, Associate Professor, Library

Ann Van Wig, Associate Professor, Education

Katie Walker, Assistant Professor, Social Work

Philip Tang, Wittkieffer Executive Search Consultant

Jen Kennedy, Wittkieffer Executive Search Senior Associate