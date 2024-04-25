College of Professional Programs Dean Candidate Forum: April 29-30

The university is hosting a series of forums to introduce the campus community to candidates for the Dean of the College of Professional Programs position.

Faculty and staff will be able to meet the candidates, ask questions and provide feedback to the search committee through an online form that will be added to this announcement.

CPP is welcoming the first of the candidates on April 29-30.

Osman Özturgut, PhD, will visit the Cheney campus for an open forum from 3:45-4:45 p.m., Monday, April 29 in the Interdisciplinary Science Center, Room 009. The event is also accessible via Zoom.

Özturgut will visit the Catalyst from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 30 for a meet and greet with faculty and staff, to be held in Room 171.

Forums for the next two candidates will be held May 9-10 and May 13-14. Information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

Candidate Information:

Osman Özturgut, PhD | April 29-30 | Zoom link | Biography | CV

Candidate | May 9-10 | Information to be provided

Candidate | May 13-14 | Information to be provided

 

The members of the search committee are as follows:

Deborah Danner

Alyson Rode

Ann Van Wig

Brian Grinder

Danielle Sitzman

Katie Walker

Li Huang

Luis Matos

Mike Ekins

Qing Stellwagen

Gwen Cash-James, committee chair

Philip Tang, WittKieffer executive search consultant

Jen Kennedy, WittKieffer executive search senior
associate

